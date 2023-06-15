Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 6,209.09

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,209.09 ($77.69).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 6,200 ($77.58) to GBX 6,000 ($75.08) in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.56) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,840 ($73.07) to GBX 5,800 ($72.57) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($93.84) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($82.58) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($61.57) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($30,787.04). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($61.57) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($30,787.04). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($69.89), for a total value of £279.30 ($349.47). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,910 shares of company stock valued at $9,916,080. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.9 %

About Rio Tinto Group

RIO opened at GBX 5,291 ($66.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,094.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,567.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,406 ($80.16).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.