Brokerages Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) Target Price at GBX 1,152.40

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,152.40 ($14.42).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.77) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.02) to GBX 1,250 ($15.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.64) to GBX 1,230 ($15.39) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.19), for a total value of £33,471.36 ($41,881.08). 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WPP Stock Performance

About WPP

LON:WPP opened at GBX 872 ($10.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713 ($8.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.54). The stock has a market cap of £9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,434.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 904.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 918.17.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

