Brokerages Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) Target Price at GBX 1,152.40

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,152.40 ($14.42).
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.77) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.02) to GBX 1,250 ($15.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.64) to GBX 1,230 ($15.39) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.19), for a total value of £33,471.36 ($41,881.08). 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
