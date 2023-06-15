Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.