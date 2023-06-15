Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 76000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

