Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.31.

WEED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of WEED opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.73. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$6.44. The firm has a market cap of C$458.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

