Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Capri from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Capri by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

