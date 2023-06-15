CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CSTR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CSTR opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Tilden Delay bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

