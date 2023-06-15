CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $21.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.27.
CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
CarGurus Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CARG opened at $22.26 on Friday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,443,000 after acquiring an additional 95,846 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
About CarGurus
Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.
