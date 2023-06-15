CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.40.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE KMX opened at $79.66 on Friday. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.