Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1.51% 14.94% 4.23%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A 2.40 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors $30.19 billion $638.55 million 220.72

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1092 2671 2855 113 2.30

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,015.70%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.04%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon peers beat Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

(Get Rating)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.