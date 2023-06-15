Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Raises Dividend to GBX 13.51 Per Share

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.51 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Castings’s previous dividend of $3.84. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Castings Price Performance

Shares of LON:CGS opened at GBX 419.58 ($5.25) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 371.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 360.74. Castings has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.38) and a one year high of GBX 428 ($5.36). The company has a market cap of £182.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Castings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Castings from GBX 530 ($6.63) to GBX 550 ($6.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Read More

