Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $47.00 at Robert W. Baird

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.73.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.