CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.78

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.78 and last traded at $53.73, with a volume of 64240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,508,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,560,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,873 shares of company stock worth $2,317,413. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.