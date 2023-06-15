CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.28.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 72.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEMEX

(Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

Further Reading

