Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:EBR opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $2,643,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 182,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 145,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

