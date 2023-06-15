Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 35,593 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHF stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

