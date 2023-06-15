Certified Advisory Corp Buys 8,886 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.