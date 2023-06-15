Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Shares of MA opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.44 and its 200 day moving average is $364.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The company has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.