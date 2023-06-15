Certified Advisory Corp Sells 928 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $255.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

