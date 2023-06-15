Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 78000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Chakana Copper Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$11.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.