Challenger Limited (CGFPD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.97 on August 24th

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.97 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
Challenger Stock Performance
About Challenger
Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.
