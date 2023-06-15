Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $43.00 at UBS Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

See Also

