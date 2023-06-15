Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is FWL Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

FWL Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 4.3% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,866,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $146.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.15. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

