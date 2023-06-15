Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,565 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $865,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.82.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

