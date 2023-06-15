Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 547,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

