Chimera Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.8%.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

