China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1348 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLPXY opened at C$10.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.03. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1-year low of C$10.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.98.

About China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

