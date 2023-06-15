China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1348 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLPXY opened at C$10.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.03. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1-year low of C$10.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.98.
About China Longyuan Power Group
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Longyuan Power Group (CLPXY)
