Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.89.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $226.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 177.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

