Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 60.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,006,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 603,574 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 56.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.