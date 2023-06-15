Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

Insider Activity

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 33.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,096,000 after buying an additional 1,558,767 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 18.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

