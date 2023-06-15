Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MBLY. Loop Capital raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.26.
Mobileye Global Stock Performance
Mobileye Global stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Mobileye Global Company Profile
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
