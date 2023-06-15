Citigroup Lowers Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $36.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

