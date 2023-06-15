CJS Securities Lowers Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) to Market Perform

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CJS Securities to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TRTN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

TRTN opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. Triton International has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

