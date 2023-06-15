Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,045 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,773. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

META opened at $273.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $276.57. The company has a market capitalization of $700.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

