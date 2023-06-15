Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,611 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

