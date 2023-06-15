Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 311 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $180.64 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.55.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.