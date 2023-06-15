Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.36

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 6730799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. It primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

