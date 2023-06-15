Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $823,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $869,837.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $754,200.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $661,127.40.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $807,660.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $739,327.20.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Guggenheim upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

