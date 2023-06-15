Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $869,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $823,556.80.

On Friday, May 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $754,200.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $661,127.40.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $807,660.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $739,327.20.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $68.87 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare



CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

