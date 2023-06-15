Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells $434,883.54 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 537,980 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.