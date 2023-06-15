Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 123,495 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $2,129,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 210.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,111,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 753,416 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 62.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 438,629 shares during the period.

COLB stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

