Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

CMCSA stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

