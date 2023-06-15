Commonwealth Bank of Australia Announces Interim Dividend of $1.35 (ASX:CBAPM)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.354 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

