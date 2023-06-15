Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 53,333.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 563,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Community Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.