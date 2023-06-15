Comparing Halberd (HALB) & Its Rivals

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) is one of 379 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Halberd to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Halberd alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halberd and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.86 Halberd Competitors $117.81 million -$13.59 million 43.29

Analyst Recommendations

Halberd’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Halberd and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 494 1603 4626 55 2.63

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 80.83%. Given Halberd’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Halberd and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -630.60% -59.99% -18.89%

About Halberd

(Get Rating)

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.