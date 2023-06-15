Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMP. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

COMP stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 85.63%. Compass’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

