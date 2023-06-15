Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,113,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,365 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $43,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 241,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

