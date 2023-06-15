CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.34

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.34 and last traded at $133.10, with a volume of 210832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.40.

CONMED Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $104,756.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $104,756.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Ferrell sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $224,077.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,713 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 712.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

