Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Declares Dividend of $1.00

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

CNSWF stock opened at $2,066.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,974.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,785.46. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,280.00 and a 12-month high of $2,138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 60.04% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Software Company Profile

CNSWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Featured Articles

