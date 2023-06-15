Contrasting Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Innoviva and Cogent Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cogent Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Innoviva presently has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.44%. Cogent Biosciences has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.10%. Given Cogent Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cogent Biosciences is more favorable than Innoviva.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva $317.65 million 2.94 $213.92 million $2.29 5.84 Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million 115.85 -$140.24 million ($2.31) -5.56

This table compares Innoviva and Cogent Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Biosciences. Cogent Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Innoviva has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviva and Cogent Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva 73.36% 18.46% 8.93% Cogent Biosciences N/A -72.00% -46.99%

Summary

Innoviva beats Cogent Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc. is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI. The company was founded by P. Roy Vagelos, Mathai Mammen, and George M. Whitesides in November 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. The company was founded by Charles Wilson and Dario Campana in March 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

